You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rex International back in the black with US$23.6m Q2 earnings

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 9:01 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

LICENSING sales gave a boost to Catalist-listed Rex International Holding's second-quarter results, as the oilfield services firm swung into the black with a net profit of US$23.6 million for the three months ended June 30, from a net loss of US$2.7 million a year ago. 

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter came in at 1.83 US cents, versus a loss per share (LPS) of 0.21 US cent last year.

Shares in Rex International closed at 6.2 Singapore cents on Aug 8, up 3.3 per cent, or 0.2 cent. 

Nonetheless, the group did not record any service revenue for Q2 this year, as compared to a revenue of US$90,000 in the preceding year, from technical services rendered to external clients by its subsidiary Rex Technology Management. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

No dividend has been declared, as the group has just recently turned profitable on the completion of sales of interests in licences to a third party, Rex International said. 

Other income surged to US$29.4 million for the quarter, up from US$90,000 last year, mainly due to a gain from sales of interests in licences to a third party. 

For the six months ended June 30, net profit came in at US$22.6 million, from a net loss of US$4.8 million last year. This translated to EPS of 1.75 US cents for the half-year period, versus a LPS of 0.37 US cent for the year-ago period. 

Looking ahead, the group noted that it is actively monitoring the continued volatility of oil prices, as it forges ahead with its aim to achieve first oil in Oman by the end of this year. 

"In Norway, drilling on the Shrek prospect in the new farm-in Norwegian Sea licences is expected to start in second half of FY2019, while marketing efforts for Rex Virtual Drilling are being stepped up," the company added.

Companies & Markets

HRnetGroup Q2 profit falls 11.5% to S$11.5m

No injection of PGIM malls for now: Frasers Property

United Food, CDW issue profit warnings

Changing hands

Yen hits 1-1/2 year highs as rush for safety escalates

GS Holdings posts S$5.49m H1 net profit, reverses year-ago loss

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly