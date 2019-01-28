Rex International requests trading halt

REX International has called for a trade halt as at Jan 28, 7.55am pending an announcement.

The oil and gas company had, in Oct 2018, divested a 20 per cent participating interest in its Barents Sea licence PL850 to an external third party, as part of a bid to focus on its core assets and areas close to infrastructure in the Norwegian North Sea.

The company's shares closed at S$0.081 on Jan 25, up 0.2 Singapore cent from its previous day's closing price.