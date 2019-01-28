You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rex International requests trading halt

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 8:26 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

REX International has called for a trade halt as at Jan 28, 7.55am pending an announcement.

The oil and gas company had, in Oct 2018, divested a 20 per cent participating interest in its Barents Sea licence PL850 to an external third party, as part of a bid to focus on its core assets and areas close to infrastructure in the Norwegian North Sea.

The company's shares closed at S$0.081 on Jan 25, up 0.2 Singapore cent from its previous day's closing price.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to sell minority stake in Indonesia insurance firm for US$1.4m

Oxley, partner to sell Dublin Landings residential units for 175.5m euros

Keppel to sell 70% stake in Vietnam township project for about S$136m

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

UOB speeds ahead on cross-border payment

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules
4 Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business
5 Mark Zuckerberg considers integrating WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger: NYT
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190128_ANGSGX28_3679778.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_KELRESTART28Y5NK_3679833.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

US government agencies gear up to restart operations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening