Rex soars 18.7% after deal completion for 2 Norwegian Sea drilling licences

Singapore
SHARES of Rex International soared after the company announced that its subsidiary has completed a farm-in deal for a 15 per cent stake in two Norwegian Sea drilling licences.
The oilfield services firm's shares jumped to an intra-day high of 18.7 Singapore cents before...
