You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rex unit obtains four offshore licences in Norway, including one with discovery

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 9:07 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

REX International's 90 per cent-owned subsidiary Lime Petroleum has obtained participating interests in four new offshore licences, including one with discovery for development.

Lime was awarded the licences in the 2020 Awards in Predefined Areas (APA 2020) round in Norway. Three of the licences are in the Norwegian Sea and the remaining is in the North Sea, oilfield services firm Rex said in a bourse filing on Wednesday night.

Lime has a 20 per cent interest in PL263F Apollonia in the Norwegian Sea. The company's executive chairman Svein Kjellesvik said the licence is a significant add-on to Lime's existing 20 per cent interests in the PL263D/E Apollonia licences, where a gas discovery was made in 2020.

The Rex subsidiary has a 40 per cent interest in PL1111 Kings Canyon and a 50 per cent interest in PL1125 Falk/Linerle in the Norwegian Sea. Mr Kjellesvik said these licences have potential for possible commercial field development in the near future.

"The Shrek discovery in PL838, in which we hold a 30 per cent interest, is also progressing towards a development decision," he noted.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The North Sea licence is PL1093 El Teide/Timanfaya, which Lime has a 20 per cent stake in.

With the new awards, Lime now has interests in 13 licences in its portfolio, including three discoveries - Shrek, Apollonia and Falk/Linerle - with potential for development.

Rex said all licences in Lime's portfolio are located in core areas close to infrastructure on the Halten Terrace and Nordland Ridge in the Norwegian Sea and by the Utsira High area in the North Sea.

Rex executive chairman Dan Brostrom said: "With the latest APA 2020, Lime is strengthening its portfolio with a continuous pipeline of exploration drill projects near infrastructure and three discoveries with commercial field development potential to unlock more value as contingent resources are added over time."

Shares of Catalist-listed Rex closed at 15.8 Singapore cents on Wednesday, up 2.6 per cent or 0.4 cent, before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 09:08 AM
Government & Economy

'Going home': Biden's surreal walk to the White House

[WASHINGTON] Joe Biden held his wife Jill's hand as they strode up their new home's driveway on Wednesday - which...

Jan 21, 2021 09:00 AM
Garage

Digital securities platform iSTOX raises US$50m in Series A round

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX)-backed digital securities platform iSTOX has raised US$50 million in Series A funding, with...

Jan 21, 2021 08:57 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Q4 DPU falls 15.4% to 2.63 S cents

CAPITALAND Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) on Thursday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.63 Singapore...

Jan 21, 2021 08:54 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CICT, SIAEC, GK Goh, SIIC Environment, GHY Culture & Media

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday.

Jan 21, 2021 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending US rallies on hopes of new stimulus after President Joe...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

HSBC, Maybank's insurance venture among bidders for AXA Singapore: sources

Hong Kong bank staff arrested in US$810m laundering probe

HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2026

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for