You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rex unit signs agreement for 15% stake in 2 Norwegian Sea drilling licences

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 10:51 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sgclaudiat@sph.com.sg

OIL company Rex International said on Wednesday that its unit, Lime Petroleum AS, has signed an agreement with INEOS E&P Norge AS for a farm-in deal for a 15-per-cent stake (see amendment note) in two Norwegian Sea drilling licences, subject to regulatory approval. 

A farm-in is an arrangement for an operator to acquire a stake in a lease where oil or gas has been discovered or is produced.

The farm-in for the two licences PL937 and PL937B was completed on March 20, 2020 and the group is expecting exploration drilling to begin  early next year.  It has plans to carry out drilling in Fat Canyon located in a Jurassic reservoir.

In 2019, it completed a farm-in deal for a 30 per cent stake in two Norwegian Sea drilling licences from DEA Norge, which Dan Broström, executive chairman of Rex International, said had served the group well.

Said Lars Hübert, chief executive officer of Lime Petroleum AS: “The farm-in fits in with our technology-led and near-field exploration strategy. The Njord field is located some 30 km to the north; the adjacent Fenja field will start production in 2021.”

SEE ALSO

Norway court absolves Rex International unit of compensation claims

Rex International shares closed at S$0.09 on Wednesday, up 1.1 per cent. 

Amendment note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Rex International had signed an agreement for a farm-in deal for a 30 per cent stake in two Norwegian Sea drilling licences. It is in fact 15 per cent for each of the licences.
 

Companies & Markets

SIA considering corporate action with Temasek's support

OUE to rebrand Mandarin Orchard as largest Hilton hotel in Asia-Pacific

Covid-19: Singapore casinos restrict access, implement safe distancing measures

Singapore factory output posts 1.1% drop in February: EDB

LMIRT closes 11 Indonesia malls to curb coronavirus spread

DBS postpones AGM

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 05:07 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

S$48.4b Resilience Budget for Singapore to tackle Covid-19 crisis

A RECORD S$48.4 billion is being committed in a supplementary budget unveiled on Thursday to help Singapore weather...

Mar 26, 2020 04:52 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA considering corporate action with Temasek's support

NATIONAL carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) is considering a corporate action supported by Temasek Holdings to tide...

Mar 26, 2020 04:50 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Singapore's overall budget deficit grows almost four-fold to S$39.2b

SINGAPORE'S overall budget deficit for financial year 2020 will be raised to a record S$39.2 billion, nearly four...

Mar 26, 2020 04:47 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Govt may propose further draws on reserves amid Covid-19 storm

SINGAPORE’S Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday said he is prepared to propose to the President further...

Mar 26, 2020 04:44 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: S$20 billion allocation for loan capital to support companies

The government is setting aside S$20 billion of loan capital in the Resilience Budget to support companies amid the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.