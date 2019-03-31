You are here

RHT Health Trust appoints Paul Hoahing as CEO of trustee-manager

Sun, Mar 31, 2019 - 8:33 PM
RHT Health Trust announced on Sunday that Paul Hoahing will be appointed as the CEO of the trustee-manager with effect from 1 April 2019.

He takes over from Gurpreet Dhillon who is resigning with effect from 31 March 2019. The reason for Mr Dhillon’s resignation was not disclosed.

Mr Hoahing has been engaged as a consultant for the treasury and finance functions at Parkway Pantai Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of IHH Healthcare Bhd, since October 2018. He will now take on the additional role of heading RHT Health Trust’s trustee manager.

Prior to that, he was the managing director, head of South-east Asia corporate finance & capital markets at Citic CLSA Singapore.

Tan Bong Lin, chairman of the Board of RHT Health Trust’s trustee manager, said: “Paul brings with him in depth knowledge of the capital markets and corporate finance. The Board looks forward to working closely with Paul and his team as we work on evaluating the next steps for RHT that would be in the best interests of all unit holders.”

Mr Hoahing will also be appointed director of THR Infrastructure and THR Services, both of which are wholly-owned direct and indirect subsidiaries of RHT, respectively.

He has more than 10 years of corporate finance and investment banking experience, having headed the capital market and corporate finance functions at Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore before joining Citic CLSA Singapore.

