RHT Health Trust makes changes to board following Fortis sale

RHT Health Trust Manager, as the trustee-manager of RHT Health Trust, announced on Monday a reconstitution of the trust's board.

The move followed the completed sale of the trust's entire portfolio of healthcare assets to its controlling unitholder Fortis Healthcare for about S$895.55 million. The sale was completed in January.

The members of the board have, from Monday, stepped down. They are: Vivek Mehra as non-executive chairman and independent director; Eng Meng Leong as independent director; Sydney Michael Hwang as independent director; Yogendra Nath Mathur as lead independent director; Peter Joseph Seymour Rowe as independent director; Daljit Singh as non-independent non-executive director; and Gurpreet Singh Dhillon as executive director.

The trust also announced the appointment of Tan Bong Lin as non-executive chairman and independent director; Ronnie Tan Keh Poo as independent director; and Wong Chiang Yin as independent director.