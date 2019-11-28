You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

RHT Health Trust may not proceed with winding up; seeks to adjourn EGM

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 10:28 AM
UPDATED Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 10:43 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE trustee-manager of mainboard-listed RHT Health Trust is proposing to adjourn an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) meant to seek unitholders’ approval for RHT’s voluntary winding up.

It will be in the interests of unitholders to adjourn the EGM until RHT is able to make an informed decision as to whether and how the proposed winding up may proceed, the trustee-manager said on Thursday.

The EGM is scheduled for Dec 3 at 10am, at Temasek Club.

RHT’s announcement comes after the India Supreme Court on Nov 15 held Fortis Healthcare’s founders - Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh - guilty of contempt of court.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fortis had purchased RHT’s entire portfolio of healthcare assets in January this year. The Supreme Court judgment also stated that it is, prima facie, of the view that this disposal of RHT’s portfolio and other transactions were in wilful disobedience of the court’s order on Dec 14, 2018.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: AA Reit, First Sponsor, Procurri, ThaiBev, Yoma, Hatten Land, ISEC Healthcare

As such, RHT’s Indian legal counsel advised the trustee-manager not to proceed with the voluntary winding up, the EGM and the distributions to unitholders referred to in the circular.

Otherwise, it may be viewed as being in defiance of the court, which will expose RHT to the risk of being made an alleged contemnor under the contempt proceedings, the trust said on Thursday.

Fortis also wrote to RHT’s trustee-manager on Monday, saying that “it would be imperative” for the winding up to not proceed.

Fortis requested that the EGM be adjourned until either the Supreme Court has specifically allowed for the winding-up process to proceed or the court has disposed of the contempt proceedings.

The disposal of RHT’s entire portfolio to Fortis included its interests in 12 clinical establishments, four greenfield clinical establishments and two operating hospitals in India. RHT received 46.8 billion rupees (S$895.6 million) in adjusted gross consideration for the sale.

If a quorum is present at the EGM on Dec 3, the chairman of the EGM will seek unitholders’ consent to adjourn it until a later date and time to be determined by the trustee-manager.

However, if the adjournment is not approved by a simple majority of unitholders present and voting, the EGM will proceed as planned and the extraordinary resolution for the winding up will be proposed to the unitholders for approval.

RHT suspended trading in its units on Thursday. They last traded at 1.9 Singapore cents on Nov 22.

The court hearing for the contempt proceedings will start on Feb 3, 2020.

Companies & Markets

Cosmetic dentistry startup raises US$13.6m for regional expansion

Hiap Seng calls for trading suspension amid going concern uncertainty

New units from a-iTrust's private placement to start trading on Thursday

First Sponsor sells Amsterdam office building to associate for 55.3m euros

Australian dollar set to fall further to 0.9 against Singapore dollar

SPH Reit sees potential in Aussie acquisition

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 10:49 AM
Technology

Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip: sources

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing unit has designed a second, more powerful generation of data centre...

Nov 28, 2019 10:24 AM
Government & Economy

US legislation on Hong Kong: What does it mean?

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump has signed two bills that back protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China...

Nov 28, 2019 09:58 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks start day on back foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday after US President Donald Trump signed a law backing...

Nov 28, 2019 09:50 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher tracking US rallies, cheap yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened fractionally higher on Thursday, tracking rallies in New York where the market was...

Nov 28, 2019 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares dip at Thursday’s open; STI down 0.02%

SINGAPORE stocks opened slightly weaker on Thursday despite rallies in Wall Street and the Europe stock markets....

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly