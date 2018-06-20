You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

RHT receives outstanding payments for 9MFY18, 4QFY18 from Fortis Healthcare

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 5:57 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

RHT Health Trust (RHT) has received all outstanding amounts due from Fortis Healthcare for FY18, it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. 

"The trustee-manager wishes to update that RHT has since received all outstanding amounts for 9MFY2018 and 4QFY2018 due from Fortis," RHT Health Trust Manager said in the statement. 

RHT had said in May that it was owed certain service fees as well as interest on convertible debentures which had yet to be paid. Fortis had previously provided an undertaking to RHT entities and RHT's trustee-manager that it would settle all outstanding amounts in tranches by June 20. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Scoot's inaugural Berlin flight 95% full

Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan

Stocks to watch: Noble, Addvalue Technologies, Tiong Seng Holdings, Top Glove

France hotel chain Accor lets option to buy 10% of Banyan Tree lapse

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

Editor's Choice

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

BT_20180620_KRBOAT200U8Q_3475263.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Real Estate

Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
4 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
5 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

noble15 (1).jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan

ifonline.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Consumer

Carousell unveils mobile wallet CarouPay powered by DBS, Stripe, Visa

Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

yaohui-pixgeneric-1568.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Scoot's inaugural Berlin flight 95% full

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening