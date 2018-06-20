RHT receives outstanding payments for 9MFY18, 4QFY18 from Fortis Healthcare

RHT Health Trust (RHT) has received all outstanding amounts due from Fortis Healthcare for FY18, it said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday.

"The trustee-manager wishes to update that RHT has since received all outstanding amounts for 9MFY2018 and 4QFY2018 due from Fortis," RHT Health Trust Manager said in the statement.

RHT had said in May that it was owed certain service fees as well as interest on convertible debentures which had yet to be paid. Fortis had previously provided an undertaking to RHT entities and RHT's trustee-manager that it would settle all outstanding amounts in tranches by June 20.