You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rich Capital in process of getting S$2m advance payment guarantee from associate

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 11:09 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MINING company Rich Capital has received copies of Rich-Link Construction Pte Ltd's (RLC) email application to L&G Insurance Broker for an advance payment guarantee of S$2 million related to a development project in Batam.

It also received a letter from L&G Insurance Broker confirming that the insurer has approved in principal to proceed with obtaining the advance payment guarantee, the group said in an early morning bourse filing on Friday.

RLC, an associate company of Rich Capital’s non-independent, non-executive chairman Wang Zhen Wen, had previously received the S$2 million advanced payment from Rich Capital without an advance payment guarantee.

It said that it needed time to shortlist a few insurance brokers and had only recently shortlisted L&G Insurance Broker to apply for the advance payment guarantee.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

RLC said the duration of the advance payment guarantee is for a period of one year from Nov 13, 2018 to Nov 12, 2019, because the advance payment shall be set off against approved progress claims over one year, instead of the 40 monthsprovided for in the contract.

The associate company was awarded a S$125 million contract by Rich Capital’s indirectly owned subsidiary PT Oxley Karya Indo Batam (PT OKIB) for a phase of Rich Capital’s property development project in Batam, Indonesia.

The letter of award provides that PT OKIB shall make an advance payment to RLC, equivalent to S$1.25 million, or 10 per cent of the contract sum of S$12.5 million, when RLC submits an advance payment guarantee.

However, RLC asked for an advance payment of S$2 million to be made even though it had not provided the advance payment guarantee.

The company's audit committee discovered the lack of an advance payment guarantee on May 29, and the company subsequently took steps to correct the lapse.

Rich Capital shares were down 33.33 per cent or S$0.001 at S$0.002 as at 10.21am.

Companies & Markets

Ex-president of Sea Ltd launches private equity firm to back Southeast Asia start-ups

Sino Grandness completes half of share placement, remaining S$3.4m due from investor

Viking Offshore suspends trading; seeking debt restructuring, moratorium against creditors

Abterra gets extension to release FY2018 results by June 30

Singtel's Optus prices 500m euro fixed rate notes at 1%

Frasers Property, ESR acquire 4.7 ha Australia site; secures Nissan as anchor tenant

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
5 HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-president of Sea Ltd launches private equity firm to back Southeast Asia start-ups

BT_20190614_JLSYMP14_3808562.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Message platform Symphony offers autotunes for OTC trades

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening