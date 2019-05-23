You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rich Capital partner demands issuance of performance bond by June 1 for Batam project

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 9:31 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

RICH Capital has received a second letter from a joint-venture partner of Oxley Batam, its 80 per cent-owned indirect subsidiary, requesting the Batam development project’s main contractor to confirm that it will provide a performance bond by June 1.

This is contrary to the previous understanding reached, and which was announced by Rich Capital on May 17, the Catalist-listed property developer said in a bourse filing on Thursday morning.

PT Karya Indo Batam (KIB) sent Rich Capital the first letter on May 13 expressing concerns regarding the development project in Batam, Indonesia, which is being developed by PT Oxley Krya Indo Batam (OKIB) - KIB and Oxley Batam’s equally owned joint venture.

KIB was concerned about a potential conflict of interest in appointing Rich-Link Construction (RLC) as the main contractor for the project. RLC is an associate of Rich Capital’s non-independent non-executive chairman, Wang Zhen Wen.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the first letter, KIB also alleged delays to the project due to RLC’s lack of resources, and that RLC had yet to submit to OKIB a performance bond due under RLC’s S$125 million construction contract for a sum equivalent to 10 per cent of the contract value.

All parties had agreed then that OKIB will accept a performance bond issued based on Indonesian standard terms, subject to Indonesian law and the approval of OKIB’s independent project team.

It was also agreed that OKIB will release, in goodwill, part of the first progress claim under the project of 8.38 billion rupiah (S$796,000) to RLC. After that, RLC was to have up to two weeks to issue the performance bond to OKIB.

But KIB sent a second letter on May 22 which was contrary to that previous understanding, Rich Capital said.

KIB is now requesting, among other things, that OKIB immediately demand that RLC give written confirmation that it is able to provide the performance bond, and that the performance bond will be issued to OKIB promptly and no later than the close of business on June 1, 2019.

Rich Capital said it is assessing the basis, merits and implications of the matters raised in the second letter, and is seeking professional legal advice on it.

Shares of Rich Capital were trading at 0.2 Singapore cent as at 9.13am on Thursday, down 0.2 cent from Wednesday’s close.

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

BP_Temasek_230519_9.jpg
May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019
5 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

May 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingHaiyi, Yongnam, Neo Group, Pacific Star Development

BP_Clifford Lee_230519_2.jpg
May 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening