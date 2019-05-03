Rich Capital's property head joins The Place as COO

MAINBOARD-LISTED investment holding company The Place Holdings has picked Rich Capital Holdings' former property head as its new chief operating officer (COO).

Kam Tin Seah was named to the post on Friday, while predecessor Meng Kuang-Yi, brother-in-law of The Place executive chairman Ji Zenghe, became marketing director instead.

Mr Kam, 54, joined from Rich Capital, where he had worked since July 2018.

Before that, he was COO of Pacific Star Development for about a year, and managing director of the private KEFA Alliances for the same period.

Mr Kam also previously served as a senior general manager at UOL Group from 2005 to 2015.

The counter closed at 3.1 Singapore cents, up 0.4 Singapore cent or 14.8 per cent, before the announcement.