You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Riverstone's Q3 net profit soars 400% to RM178.6m

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BT_20201110_LMXRIVER10_4319832.jpg
Riverstone's cleanroom glove segment is also seeing growth in demand from the technology and manufacturing industries, says CEO Wong Teek Son.

Singapore

MALAYSIAN glove maker Riverstone Holdings on Monday posted a net profit of RM178.6 million (S$58.2 million) for its third quarter ended Sept 30, 2020, a 400% jump from RM35.6 million in Q3 2019, unhampered by rising packaging and raw material costs.

Revenue rose 92 per...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Asia shares rally in celebration of Biden's win, but reality beckons

Secretlab CEO Ian Ang is Singapore's EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020

Multiple lawsuits added up can be material so why does Oxley Holdings not disclose them?

Best World submits trading resumption proposal to SGX RegCo

Aspen shares surge 15% after announcing placement

Neo Group H1 earnings up 5 times to S$13.6m

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 12:52 AM
Government & Economy

Biden convenes US pandemic task force and hails vaccine progress

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden convened a task force on Monday to devise a blueprint for tackling the...

Nov 10, 2020 12:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

WR Grace gets US$4b bid from top shareholder 40 North

[MARYLAND] WR Grace , a supplier of catalysts to refineries, has received a US$4 billion takeover offer from top...

Nov 10, 2020 12:20 AM
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura said to hire Temasek's Mattar in expansion push

[AMSTERDAM] Commodities trader Trafigura Group is hiring Temasek Holdings executive Khodor Mattar, as it seeks to...

Nov 10, 2020 12:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Cinven, GIC agree to buy Willis Towers Watson's insurance broker

[LONDON] Cinven has agreed to buy Miller, the specialist insurance broker owned by Willis Towers Watson, in its...

Nov 9, 2020 11:34 PM
SME

'Onerous' measures for nightlife operators looking to reopen in trials

BARS, pubs and nightclubs will be able to apply to be part of the nightlife reopening pilot programme this Wednesday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Vicom posts 5% fall in Patmi for Q3

Ant Group's stalled IPO seen slashing its value by US$140b

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for