Riverstone's Q3 net profit up five times with strong demand for gloves

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 9:08 PM
UPDATED Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 9:56 PM
MALAYSIAN glove maker Riverstone Holdings on Monday announced that its net profit had grown five times to RM178.6 million (S$58.2 million) for its third quarter ended Sept 30, unhampered by rising packaging and raw material costs.

Revenue rose 92 per cent to RM482.3 million, due to the...

