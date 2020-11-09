Riverstone's Q3 net profit up five times with strong demand for gloves

Get our introductory offer at only
MALAYSIAN glove maker Riverstone Holdings on Monday announced that its net profit had grown five times to RM178.6 million (S$58.2 million) for its third quarter ended Sept 30, unhampered by rising packaging and raw material costs.
Revenue rose 92 per cent to RM482.3 million, due to the...
