Robi Axiata, unit of Malaysia's biggest telco, surges on debut

Dhaka
ROBI Axiata, the Bangladesh unit of Malaysia's biggest telecommunication company by revenue, surged on debut after local investors sought 5.7 times more shares than on offer at the initial public offering (IPO).
The shares rose 50 per cent to 15 taka at 10.12am, according to...
