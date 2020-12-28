You are here

OUTLOOK 2021

Rollout of 5G to be closely watched for earnings potential

But analysts flag challenges of generating higher revenues from higher speeds
Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20201228_ABTELCO_4383134.jpg
All four MNOs had already been carrying out 5G trials for uses from smart estates to consumer gaming.
PHOTO: SINGTEL

PHOTO: SINGTEL
Yuen Kuan Moon says Singtel plans to offer augmented, virtual and mixed reality "to bring new immersive dimensions to work and play".
PHOTO: SINGTEL

Singapore

WITH 5G networks finally rolling out in the new year, how to make money off the new wireless technology will top the agenda for mobile network operators (MNOs) in 2021.

But the incoming CEOs at mainboard-listed Singtel and StarHub, and counterparts at Keppel Corp-owned M1...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for