Rolls-Royce to return as much as £1.5 billion to shareholders in buyback: report

Rolls-Royce had launched a £1 billion share buyback around this time last year, as it reported results. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Rolls-Royce Holdings is expected to announce alongside its annual results this week that it will launch a fresh share buyback worth as much as £1.5 billion (S$2.6 billion), Sky News reported on Sunday (Feb 22).

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Rolls-Royce declined to comment.

Rolls-Royce upgraded its full-year profit guidance at the half-year stage last July, increasing the top end of its operating profit guidance by £300 million, to £3.2 billion, and its free cash flow by £200 million, to £3.1 billion, according to its latest guidance.

Rolls-Royce had launched a £1 billion share buyback around this time last year, as it reported results. REUTERS