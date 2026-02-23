The Business Times

Rolls-Royce to return as much as £1.5 billion to shareholders in buyback: report

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Feb 23, 2026 · 08:25 AM
    • Rolls-Royce had launched a £1 billion share buyback around this time last year, as it reported results.
    • Rolls-Royce had launched a £1 billion share buyback around this time last year, as it reported results. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [BENGALURU] Rolls-Royce Holdings is expected to announce alongside its annual results this week that it will launch a fresh share buyback worth as much as £1.5 billion (S$2.6 billion), Sky News reported on Sunday (Feb 22).

    Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Rolls-Royce declined to comment.

    Rolls-Royce upgraded its full-year profit guidance at the half-year stage last July, increasing the top end of its operating profit guidance by £300 million, to £3.2 billion, and its free cash flow by £200 million, to £3.1 billion, according to its latest guidance.

    Rolls-Royce had launched a £1 billion share buyback around this time last year, as it reported results. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ROLLS-ROYCEShare buybacks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More