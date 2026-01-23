Roomba maker’s sale to Chinese manufacturer approved by US bankruptcy judge

Amazon.com tried to buy iRobot for US$1.4 billion in 2023 but the deal fell through

The US government said in a Tuesday court filing that the iRobot sale might be subject to a review. PHOTO: BT FILE

The company filed for bankruptcy in December after being pressured by lower-priced competitors, including Chinese rivals like Ecovacs, and US tariffs that cost iRobot US$23 million in 2025, according to court filings.

iRobot entered Chapter 11 with about US$190 million in debt and a prepackaged plan to sell its business to China-based Picea Robotics, its primary manufacturer of robotic vacuum cleaners.

US Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon approved iRobot’s plan at a court hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, after noting that it had “overwhelming support” from its creditors, and no stakeholder opposed the sale.

The bankruptcy will wipe out existing equity shares, but iRobot has committed to paying all junior creditors, including vendors and suppliers, in full.

The US government said in a Tuesday court filing that the iRobot sale might be subject to a review by the US Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an interagency body that vets foreign investments into US companies for national security risks.

CFIUS can review any transaction that gives a foreign buyer or investor access to US persons’ sensitive data, but the government’s filing did not detail any specific security concern. Roomba vacuums collect spatial data as they clean, creating maps of customers’ homes.

Roberto Kampfner, an attorney representing Picea, told Shannon that Picea was discussing the sale with US regulators.

“We have taken steps to ensure that the data security and protection issues that exist in this case are dealt with appropriately,” Kampfner said.

