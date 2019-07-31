You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Roxy-Pacific Q2 net profit falls 16.2% on higher costs, income drop

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 7:37 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED property company Roxy-Pacific Holdings saw earnings decline in the second quarter, according to results released on Wednesday, on a mix of higher costs and drops in both operating income and contributions from associates.

Net profit declined by 16.2 per cent on the year before to S$4.21 million for the three months to June 30, even as revenue increased by 38.9 per cent to S$51.4 million, on revenue recognition from The Hensley in Sydney, as well as The Navian and Harbour View Gardens in Singapore.

Still, the rise in cost of sales outpaced revenue growth, while other operating income was nearly halved, on a higher fair-value gain at an investment property in the year-ago period. Non-controlling interests posted a loss of S$117,000 on showflat costs for View At Kismis.

Meanwhile, Roxy-Pacific's share of associates' profits slipped amid losses on showflat expenses incurred for Wilshire Residences and NEU At Novena, as well as the absence of fair-value gain on investment properties clocked in the previous year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earnings per share was 0.32 Singapore cent for the quarter, down from 0.38 Singapore cent the previous year, while net asset value stood at 37.83 Singapore cents a share, against 38.06 Singapore cents as at Dec 31, 2018.

For the half-year, net profit fell by 26.7 per cent to S$9.33 million, while revenue rose by 68 per cent to S$139.9 million.

The bulk of revenue for the quarter came from the core property development business, with single-digit declines in contributions from hotel ownership and property investment.

But chairman and chief executive Teo Hong Lim said that the group expects "stronger recurring income from our hotel ownership segment, as our newer assets under our self-managed hospitality brand, Noku hotels, mature and stabilise". There are two Noku hotels in Japan, as well as one in the Maldives, and another in Thailand scheduled to open in 2021.

Roxy-Pacific, which has developed properties in Singapore, Malaysia and Australia, also inked a deal with Park Hotel Group in March 2019 to open a hotel in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, with demand in the Singapore private home market hit by cooling measures in July 2018, the group said in its outlook statement that it would prioritise moving units, "with plans to launch its remaining land bank sites in the next few quarters depending on market conditions".

It launched Dunearn 386 and View at Kismis, both in Bukit Timah, in July 2019.

"On the replenishment of land bank sites, the group has adopted a prudent approach with a focus on strategically located and attractive development sites," Roxy-Pacific added in its statement.

The board has recommended an interim dividend of 0.195 Singapore cent a share, unchanged from the same period the year before.

Roxy-Pacific closed up half a Singapore cent or 1.3 per cent to S$0.39 on Wednesday before the results were released.

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file735tflcjahi131juwcn9.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Finland's Neste expands Singapore refinery as it taps renewable growth

doc76gi9l56dwy57z1dri_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_manufacture_310767.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment dives, services less optimistic: surveys

nz_hdb_310755.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Further drop in housing loans but business lending, total loans rise in June: MAS data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly