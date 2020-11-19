You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Roxy-Pacific to buy Guillemard residential site for S$93m

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 2:32 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Guillemard Drone Photos-1.jpg
The freehold site will be acquired via the purchase of the 9,999-year leasehold estate interest in the 30 strata lots on the site, Roxy-Pacific said.
PHOTO: Cushman & Wakefield

PROPERTY and hospitality group Roxy-Pacific Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary RL East will fork out S$93 million to acquire a freehold residential development site near the Aljunied and Mountbatten MRT stations.

Located at 217-223A Guillemard Road and 1-21A Jalan Molek, the property occupies a total land area of about 3,450 square metres (sq m) or 37,131 square feet (sq ft).

This will be the largest private residential transaction in the year to date, said Shaun Poh, Cushman & Wakefield's (C&W) executive director of capital markets.

At the moment, there are 15 adjoining two-storey terrace houses on the site.

Written permission has been obtained for the proposed construction of a part-five, part-eight storey residential development, said C&W, which brokered the sale. The side fronting Guillemard Road has a five-storey limit set by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, while the side fronting Jalan Molek has an eight-storey limit.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The proposed project will have 137 units and a maximum gross floor area of around 10,625 sq m or 114,364 sq ft, including a 10 per cent bonus balcony area, according to C&W.

In a bourse filing on Thursday, Roxy-Pacific said a plot ratio of 2.8 is allowed for a residential development on the site.

RL East has signed an agreement for the deal, although Roxy-Pacific did not disclose the seller's identity.

The freehold site will be acquired via the purchase of the 9,999-year leasehold estate interest in the 30 strata lots on the site, Roxy-Pacific added.

It will finance the acquisition with internal funds and bank borrowings.

In 2018, The Business Times reported that the site was put up for sale by an unnamed owner at an indicative price of S$99 million.

Just a few minutes' walk from the site is another upcoming freehold condominium, Arena Residences, by Roxy-Pacific. The project at 20 Guillemard Crescent is expected to be completed in August 2022.

Also in the vicinity is Macly Group's recently launched 50-unit freehold condominium NoMa, launched in August, along Guillemard Road.

C&W's Mr Poh on Thursday said the latest sale signals the return of property developers' confidence.

He believes that over the next few quarters, more developers will enter the market to replenish their residential land banks, given the healthy take-up of recent project sales since the easing of movement restrictions in Singapore and other parts of Asia.

Shares of mainboard-listed Roxy-Pacific rose S$0.03 or 0.6 per cent to trade at S$0.38 as at 2.13pm on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 03:15 PM
Life & Culture

Banks are the 'new Medici' when it comes to art collecting

[NEW YORK] In many respects, Spain's central bank was playing catch-up the minute it was founded in 1782 - nearly...

Nov 19, 2020 03:12 PM
Energy & Commodities

Adani has no guaranteed buyer for US$6b Indian solar project: document

[NEW DELHI] Adani Green Energy's record US$6 billion solar power project announced in June has no guaranteed...

Nov 19, 2020 03:00 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares flat as virus curbs offset vaccine cheer

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended flat on Thursday as US lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus weighed...

Nov 19, 2020 02:54 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC launches new coverage division for mid-sized NBFI sector, appoints head

HSBC Singapore has launched a new coverage division to support the mid-sized non-bank financial institutions (NBFI)...

Nov 19, 2020 02:49 PM
Life & Culture

Tennis: Osaka's personal apparel collection underscores star power

[TOKYO] As the world's highest paid sportswoman and a three-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka is no stranger to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on SGX with 'buy'

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

Brokers' take: ST Engg remains a defensive, safe-haven pick, analysts say

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

Can DBS turn around a failed India bank?

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for