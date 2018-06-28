You are here
Ryobi Kiso suspends trading after unit defaults on loan repayments
The company has picked Pricewaterhouse Coopers as its financial adviser
Singapore
GROUND engineering solutions firm Ryobi Kiso Holdings' subsidiary Ryobi Kiso (S) has defaulted on repayment obligations to "certain bank lenders" and is in breach of the corresponding banking facilities, the firm announced on Wednesday in a pre-market open exchange filing.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg