Ryobi Kiso suspends trading after unit defaults on loan repayments

The company has picked Pricewaterhouse Coopers as its financial adviser
Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM
GROUND engineering solutions firm Ryobi Kiso Holdings' subsidiary Ryobi Kiso (S) has defaulted on repayment obligations to "certain bank lenders" and is in breach of the corresponding banking facilities, the firm announced on Wednesday in a pre-market open exchange filing.

