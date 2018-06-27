Ryobi Kiso unit unable to repay bank lenders; suspends trading, hires independent financial adviser

GROUND engineering solutions firm Ryobi Kiso's subsidiary Ryobi Kiso (S) Pte Ltd has not been able to meet repayment obligations to "certain bank lenders" and is in breach of the corresponding banking facilities, the firm announced on Wednesday in an exchange filing.

As a result, Ryobi Kiso has requested a voluntary suspension of its mainboard-listed shares and has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as an independent financial adviser to assist in the matter.

PwC will help to establish the group's current financial position and projections, and design a restructuring proposal in concert with bank lenders, to enable the group to continue operations and tide over the current situation, Ryobi Kiso said in its filing.

"The occurrence of the matters above may trigger cross default provisions in other banking facilities and project contracts of the group," Ryobi Kiso warned.

"The company, together with PwC and its legal advisers, is assessing the financial impact of the matters above on the banking facilities and project contracts of the group."

Ryobi Kiso's counter last traded on June 20, closing at S$0.13 apiece.