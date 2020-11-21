You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

S Korea set to crack down on chaebols with corporate reform

Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201121_CHAEBOL21TM7O_4336450.jpg
President Moon asked lawmakers to approve the bills last month.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Seoul

SOUTH Korea is pushing for its most significant reform of corporate governance since President Moon Jae-in took office, a move that could add transparency to top decision-making at large conglomerates that dominate the economy.

The conglomerates, known as chaebols, propelled...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 11:13 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 20, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

Global economy is at a make-or-break moment, warns G-20 veteran

[PARIS] The global economy could be facing a make-or-break moment in the Covid-19 pandemic as governments' ability...

Nov 20, 2020 10:54 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street slips at open on concerns over fading stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Friday as fears grew over fading stimulus and the...

Nov 20, 2020 10:12 PM
Technology

Vodafone Idea sells Indus Towers stake for US$506m

[NEW DELHI] Vodafone Idea, the debt-strapped Indian wireless carrier, sold its stake in a telecommunications tower...

Nov 20, 2020 10:04 PM
Government & Economy

On eve of G20, EU hopes for US return to multilateralism

[BRUSSELS] The EU hopes the US will adopt a more multilateralist stance when president-elect Joe Biden takes power,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

Latest Earnings

Ex-CEO of Hong Kong telco to become deputy CEO of Singtel's Singapore consumer business

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for