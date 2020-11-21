S Korea set to crack down on chaebols with corporate reform

Get our introductory offer at only
Seoul
SOUTH Korea is pushing for its most significant reform of corporate governance since President Moon Jae-in took office, a move that could add transparency to top decision-making at large conglomerates that dominate the economy.
The conglomerates, known as chaebols, propelled...
