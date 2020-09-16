S-Reit perps market reviving; year-to-date issues total S$575m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
DEMAND is returning to Singapore-listed real estate investment trust (S-Reit) perpetual securities.
DBS Group Research wrote in a report on Tuesday that the low interest rate environment and a rebound in markets fuelled by liquidity infusion have breathed life back into...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes