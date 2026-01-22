S-Reits’ turn to shine in Q4 as lower interest rates fuel returns
Analysts are particularly bullish on the office sector
- With distributions reinvested, S-Reits generated a total return of 16.4% in 2025. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Some market watchers believe Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) could have a strong run, potentially outshining the trio of local banks as they turn in their report cards for the fourth quarter ended December 2025.
Falling interest rates are expected to put pressure on income of banking giants DBS , OCBC and UOB , which together account for more than half of the combined market capitalisation of companies on the Straits Times Index (STI).
But lower rates spell good news for the S-Reits, where elevated cost of debt in the past few years has eroded distributions.
