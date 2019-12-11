You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

S$0.215 cash offer for POSH turns unconditional

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 11:15 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THE cash offer for mainboard-listed PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) has turned unconditional, following the offeror having received valid acceptances which will result in the offeror holding not less than 90 per cent of the outstanding shares.

Also, the closing date for the offer has been extended from 5.30pm on Dec 18 to 5.30pm on Jan 2, 2020 with no further extension, announced POSH in its filing to the bourse operator on Wednesday.

The filing said the offeror, Quetzal Capital, together with its concert parties, saw their shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by them reach 91.23 per cent of POSH's issued shares as at 5pm on Wednesday.

As the acceptance condition has been satisfied, the offer is declared to be unconditional in all respects, the statement added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As the offeror has received valid acceptances of over 90 per cent, it will exercise its right of compulsory acquisition over all shares held by shareholders who have not accepted the offer as at the close of the offer at the offer price of S$0.215 per share.

SEE ALSO

It's a done deal for cash offer for POSH

Provenance Capital, the independent financial adviser, had earlier advised the recommending directors of POSH to recommend that shareholders accept the cash offer because it is "fair and reasonable". The price represents a premium of about 97.2 per cent over the last traded price on Oct 30. It also represents a premium of about 35.3 per cent over the 12-month volume-weighted average price.

Quetzal Capital made a voluntary conditional cash offer on Nov 4 for the loss-making Asia-based international operator of offshore support vessels, with a diversified fleet servicing offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities. It is the bid vehicle formed by certain members of the Kuok group of companies, namely Kuok (Singapore) or KSL, Trendfield Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuok Brothers, as well as Merry Voyage, a wholly-owned unit of Kerry Holdings.

POSH shares closed unchanged at S$0.215 on Wednesday before the announcement was made.

Companies & Markets

Raffles Infra partners Korean fund to bid for Bangladesh project

StarHub, NUS to pilot 5G virtual-reality and AI solutions

SingPost's bankrupt US units sell assets

ARA H-Trust obtains US$75m in loans to fund purchase of US hotels

Gallant Venture proposes S$10.3m private placement to Moya managing director

SIA Engineering inks 10-year contract with France's Safran Aircraft Engines

BREAKING

Dec 13, 2019 10:19 PM
Government & Economy

China coy on 'BIG' trade deal announced by Trump

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump has declared that a deal to de-escalate the trade war with China was imminent...

Dec 13, 2019 09:50 PM
Government & Economy

EU agrees to start British trade talks after Brexit deal approved

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's 27 national leaders agreed at a summit on Friday to move to trade talks with Britain...

Dec 13, 2019 09:28 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia president defends bid by family to enter politics

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo has brushed off accusations by critics that he is looking to create a...

Dec 13, 2019 08:58 PM
Government & Economy

Clashes erupt in Delhi over citizenship law; PM Abe cancels visit

[NEW DELHI] Violent clashes erupted in Delhi between police and thousands of university students on Friday over the...

Dec 13, 2019 08:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank considering cutting bonus pool by as much as 20%

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank AG is considering deep cuts to bonuses for this year as Chief Executive Officer Christian...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly