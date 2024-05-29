S$3 billion money laundering case: Accused Su Jianfeng handed two new charges, faces 14 charges in total

BARELY two weeks after being given six new forgery charges, money laundering accused Su Jianfeng was on May 29 handed two more charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

His first new charge alleges he abetted by conspiring with Lim Jun Da and Shi Haitao to falsely declare to the Ministry of Manpower’s Controller of Work Passes that Shi would be hired by An Xing Technology as a data administrator when Su knew it was not true.

His second new charge accuses him of hiring Shi as a personal chef without a valid work pass.

Su, a 37-year-old Vanuatu national, now faces 14 charges in total in Singapore’s biggest money laundering case involving more than S$3 billion in assets.

His other 12 charges include eight counts of forgery and four counts of money laundering.

Su was handed six forgery charges on May 16, which accused him of submitting a number of property sales contracts to two banks, knowing they were false. This was allegedly to deceive the banks into believing he had legitimate sources of wealth.

Two of the contracts were for the sale of DC The Grand Property Number 5101 and Property Number 3009 to one Li Bao. Su submitted them on or around Sep 30, 2022, to Maybank Singapore.

A third contract was for the sale of Residences_E2 Property Number 2302 to a Lin Zhenghu. It was given to Maybank on or around Mar 17, 2021.

Su claimed that deposits of S$1,029,970 and S$969,970 made by a firm named Tuo Xin You were proceeds from the sale of the property.

A fourth contract was for Address Boulevard Property Number 3101, which was purportedly sold to a Wong Hiuluen. Su allegedly submitted the document to OCBC Bank on or around Jan 5, 2021.

A fifth contract was for the sale of Emaar Square Bldg 2 Property Number 408 to a Zhou Weihong. The document was handed to OCBC on or around Jul 7, 2021.

Su claimed that a deposit of S$2,999,980 made by Wecord Rich Trading Company was from the sale of the property.

Su also submitted two loan agreements to OCBC on or around Nov 26, 2020, that he allegedly knew were forged.

One was purportedly for a loan of S$2 million between him and a company, Sheng Big, and another was for a S$2.5 million loan between him and another company, Sheng Yu.

He allegedly submitted the documents to deceive the bank into believing that various deposits from the two companies were delivered under loan agreements with them.

Su was handed two forgery charges in February, which relate to several sets of forged annual reports of a Chinese company, which were submitted as genuine documents to Standard Chartered Bank and Bank of Singapore.

This was purportedly done to deceive the banks into believing that one Chen Qiuyan had legitimate sources of wealth.

Chen was identified in a Ministry of Law notice sent out in August 2023 to dealers of precious metals and stones, to flag suspicious transactions.

Su’s money laundering charges accuse him of possessing illegal proceeds from unlawful remote gambling.

The authorities found S$17 million in three safe deposit boxes and S$550,903 in cash after he was arrested in August 2023 at a good class bungalow in Third Avenue near Bukit Timah.

Su is set to plead guilty on Jun 6.

Seven foreigners – Su Wenqiang, Su Haijin, Su Baolin, Wang Baosen, Vang Shuiming, Zhang Ruijin and Chen Qingyuan – were sentenced to between 13 and 15 months’ jail each.

They have forfeited over S$563.2 million in assets to the state, so far.

The cases of three other foreigners, including Su’s, are before the courts. THE STRAITS TIMES