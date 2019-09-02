S$31m in buyback consideration, led by DBS, Yangzijiang and ST Engineering

FOR the five trading sessions spanning Aug 23 to 29, the Straits Times Index (STI) declined 1.5 per cent with the Nikkei 225 Index, Hang Seng Index and S&P/ASX 200 Index averaging a 0.8 per cent decline.

This has brought the STI's 2019 total return through to Aug 29 to 4.0 per cent.

Share buybacks

There were 18 primary-listed stocks conducting share buybacks over the five sessions ended Aug 29, with a total consideration of S$30.8 million, more than doubling the preceding five sessions' S$13.2 million.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

A trio of STI stocks led the buyback consideration tally - DBS Group Holdings, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings), Singapore Technologies Engineering.

Director and substantial shareholder transactions

The five sessions spanning Aug 23 to 29 saw 130 changes in director interests or substantial shareholdings filed for approximately 50 primary-listed stocks.

There were 24 company director acquisitions and six disposals filed, with substantial shareholders filing 15 acquisitions and seven disposals.

Q & M Dental

Quan Min Holdings Pte Ltd continued its buying of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) (Q & M) shares. Quan Min Holdings Pte Ltd is an investment holding company incorporated in Singapore and Q & M's ultimate parent company.

Q & M founder and group CEO, Ng Chin Siau, maintains a 43.91 per cent direct shareholding in Quan Min Holdings (as at Dec 31).

Between Aug 22 and 26, Quan Min Holdings acquired 4,230,200 shares of Q & M for a consideration of S$2,113,374 at an average price of S$0.500 per share.

Prior to this, between Aug 15 and 21, Quan Min Holdings acquired 1,499,100 shares of Q & M at an average price of S$0.4836 per share.

The Aug 22 to 26 acquisitions took Dr Ng's total interest in Q & M from 55.50 per cent to 56.04 per cent.

Dr Ng's total interest in Q & M has gradually increased from 53.59 per cent at the end of 2018, and 49.88 per cent at the beginning of 2018.

Roxy Pacific

On Aug 27, Kian Lam Investment Pte Ltd acquired 1,320,000 shares of Roxy-Pacific Holdings for a consideration of S$501,600. The married deal was transacted at S$0.38 per share.

This took the total interest of executive chairman and CEO Teo Hong Lim in the property and hospitality group from 62.33 per cent to 62.44 per cent.

Mr Teo has been a director of Roxy-Pacific Holdings since May 1993 and currently sets out the group's strategies and leads overall management.

On the other side of the married deal, Roxy-Pacific Holdings' independent director Winston Tan Tien Hin reduced his total interest in the listed company from 1.315 per cent to 1.214 per cent.

Lian Beng Group

Between Aug 22 and 28, Ong Sek Chong & Sons Pte Ltd acquired 300,000 shares of Lian Beng Group. The consideration for the acquisitions was S$151,000 at a price of S$0.5033 per share.

This took the total interest of Ong Sek Chong & Sons in the home-grown construction group from 29.89 per cent to 29.95 per cent.

Lian Beng Group chairman and managing director, Ong Pang Aik, and Ms Ong Lay Hua maintain deemed interests in Ong Sek Chong & Sons.

As at Aug 28, Mr Ong Pang Aik maintained a 35.62 per cent total interest in Lian Beng Group, with Ms Ong Lay Hua maintaining a total interest of 33.16 per cent.

Cache Logistics Trust

On Aug 26, ARA Trust Management (Cache) Ltd chairman and non-executive director, Lim How Teck, acquired 200,000 units of Cache Logistics Trust at S$0.72 per unit.

The consideration of the acquisition totalled S$144,000 and took his stake in Cache Logistics Trust from 0.1109 per cent to 0.1294 per cent.

Singapore Medical Group

On Aug 28, Singapore Medical Group (SMG) non-executive chairman Tony Tan Choon Keat and executive director & CEO Beng Teck Liang both increased their interest in the Catalist-listed company.

Mr Tan acquired 130,900 shares for a consideration of S$36,152, at an average price of S$0.2762 per share, increasing his total interest in SMG to 7.46 per cent.

Mr Tan is responsible for providing leadership to the SMG board of directors and overall strategic guidance.

On Aug 28, Dr Beng acquired 100,000 shares for a consideration of S$28,500, increasing his total interest in SMG to 6.89 per cent.

KLW Holdings

On Aug 20, KLW Holdings substantial shareholder Lee Han Peng acquired 7 million shares of KLW Holdings for a consideration of S$28,000 at S$0.004 per share.

The open market transaction took Mr Lee's direct interest in KLW Holdings from 11.90 per cent to 12.00 per cent.

Back on May 15, Mr Lee increased his interest in KLW Holdings from 1.79 per cent to 11.49 per cent via a married deal, which was also at S$0.004 per share.

GK Goh Holdings

On Aug 29, GKG Investment Holdings Pte Ltd (GKGI) acquired 28,300 shares of GK Goh Holdings for a consideration of S$22,629 at an average price of S$0.80 per share.

GK Goh Holdings executive chairman Goh Geok Khim and executive director Goh Yew Lin have controlling interests in GKGI which maintains a 60.53 per cent interest in GK Goh Holdings.

Shinvest Holding

Between Aug 23 and 27, Shinvest Holding independent director Chau Sik Ting acquired 8,200 shares of Shinvest Holding for a consideration of S$14,869 at an average price of S$1.791 per share.

This took his direct interest in the listed company from 0.331 per cent to 0.358 per cent.

JEP Holdings

On Aug 26, JEP Holdings executive director Zee Hoong Huay acquired 100,000 shares of the Catalist-listed company for a consideration of S$13,700 at an average price of S$0.137 per share.

This took his total interest in JEP Holdings from 15.12 per cent to 15.14 per cent.

Mr Zee co-founded JEP Holdings in 1986 as a trading company that markets cutting tools and spearheads its overall direction, sales and marketing strategies.