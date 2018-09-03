You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 8:27 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SABANA Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) announced it had issued a notice of termination on Aug 31 to Adviva Distribution, the tenant at 10 Changi South Street 2, due to the tenant's "failure to pay rent and other sums payable" under the lease agreement.

In a late Friday filing, Sabana Reit said that the tenant owes S$2.14 million in rental arrears.

"Sabana Reit intends to set off the outstanding rental arrears and damages owed to it by the tenant against the total monies of S$3,580,226.66 held by Sabana Reit in relation to the property, which comprises the security deposit provided by the tenant and other amounts that may be payable to the tenant for works done on the property," the Reit said.

Sabana Reit added that the managers' board has sought legal advice in relation to this matter and two letters of demand were issued to the tenant on July 12, 2018 and Aug 8, 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The board has already shortlisted and is in active negotiations with prospective replacement tenants for the property.

"At this juncture, no write-backs are expected for the revenue already booked under the property, nor are impairment expenses necessary for the coming quarter. The manager continues to proactively work to resolve the matter with the tenant, while concurrently seeking a suitable replacement tenant," Sabana Reit said in its press statement.

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel DC Reit, Singapore Exchange, Wheelock Properties
2 Singapore makes collecting NRIC numbers, making copies of identity card illegal from Sept 1, 2019
3 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
4 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
5 Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BP_happiness_030918_4.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Relationships give Singaporeans satisfaction, but tangibles fall short

BT_20180903_MRLAZADA3X03V_3549515.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Startups

Lazada gets exec president as Alibaba tackles transition

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening