You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit renews 58% of leases expiring in 2020

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 9:30 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SABANA Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Reit's (Sabana Reit) manager on Friday said 58 per cent of leases by gross rental income expiring in fiscal 2020 have been renewed.

The manager also expects rental contributions from the New Tech Park's asset enhancement initiative (AEI) to start from Q2 next year, it said in a bourse filing on Friday.

In the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2020, the Reit signed 304,622 square feet (sq ft) of new leases. It renewed 586,043 sq ft after the "circuit-breaker" period.

The Reit's portfolio occupancy rose to 80.2 per cent in the quarter, from 77.3 per cent as at June 30, 2020.

Donald Han, chief executive of Sabana Reit's manager, said: "We signed close to 900,000 sq ft in leases having improved our portfolio occupancy while continuing to achieve positive rental reversion. However, going into 2021, Covid-19 will continue to be a challenge."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The manager also said that the first and second phase of its AEI at New Tech Park will achieve temporary occupation permit in the first quarter of 2021, barring unforeseen circumstances. The new mall will be called NTP+.

The manager expects rental contributions from NTP+ to start from the second quarter of 2021. It added that more than half of the retail units available at the new mall have been leased to a mix of established and "new-to-the-market" retail and food and beverage tenants.

Tenants include Collins, Wine Connection and Dutch Colony Coffee.

On Covid-19 tenant support measures, the manager said it will pass government rental reliefs on to tenants by Q4 2020 and assess and provide additional rental relief to eligible tenants. It is also working with tenants to right-size their space.

Units of Sabana Reit closed down 2.8 per cent or one Singapore cent to 34.5 cents on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 06:59 PM
Transport

Honeywell profit falls 53% as aerospace unit sales slump

[BENGALURU] Honeywell International on Friday reported a 53 per cent fall in quarterly profit as a pandemic-driven...

Oct 30, 2020 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

MNACT acquires 50% stake in Seoul office building

MAPLETREE North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Pinnacle Gangnam for a price tag...

Oct 30, 2020 06:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 20% to US$536.6m; proposes special dividend for successful YKA listing

MAINBOARD-listed agri-business group Wilmar International posted a 20 per cent rise in net profit for the third...

Oct 30, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Oct 30, 2020 06:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Qian Hu appoints new CEO; Kenny Yap remains as executive chairman

MAINBOARD-LISTED integrated fish service provider Qian Hu has appointed Yap Kok Cheng as its new chief executive,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Nanofilm, Sheng Siong, ESR-Reit, Japfa, ART

Times are bad, putt golf membership prices are teeing off

More execs now concerned about cooling measures for Singapore private homes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for