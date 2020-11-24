Sabana Reit says 'no' to EGM requisition from Quarz Capital, Black Crane

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) said it will not be convening the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) requisitioned by Quarz Capital and Black Crane Capital.
In a bourse filing on Nov 22, Sabana Reit said that...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes