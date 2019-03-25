Sabana Reit's Tuas property sale called off

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SABANA Reit's divestment of a Tuas industrial building is off for now after the purchaser did not obtain approvals from JTC, a condition for the sale.
The buyer, Kim Soon Lee (Lim) Heavy Transport, is not prepared to further extend the long stop date, the Reit said in a
