You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
PREMIUM
SABANA-ESR MERGER

Sabana's activist investors to fast-track plan to internalise management after merger with ESR scuppered

Sabana Reit's manager says its priority is to enhance the Reit's portfolio returns and complete an asset-enhancement project
Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BT_20201205_LMXSABANA5_4355420.jpg
A screenshot of Sabana Reit's virtual EGM on Friday. Present were (from left) Ng Shin Ein, independent non-executive director; Tan Cheong Hin, chairman and independent non-executive director; Donald Han, chief executive officer; and Wong Heng Tew, independent non-executive director.

Singapore

ACTIVIST unitholders got to work fast after the proposed merger between ESR-Reit and Sabana Reit fell through on Friday.

The question "What next?" was top on their minds to ensure a clear path to recovery for Sabana Reit, and one answer was to pursue an internalised Reit...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 11:31 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Dec 4, 2020 11:06 PM
Garage

Gaming startup mod.io raises US$4m from Sequoia's Surge

MOD.IO, a content service for gaming studios, has raised US$4 million in seed capital led by led by Sequoia Capital...

Dec 4, 2020 11:02 PM
Consumer

Ikea announces second India store

[MUMBAI] Ikea said on Friday it will open its second Indian store on December 18, seeking to woo the nation's...

Dec 4, 2020 10:59 PM
Life & Culture

Indian jeweller's 12,638-diamond ring sets world record

[NEW DELHI] An elaborate floral-shaped ring sporting 12,638 tiny diamonds has earned a place in the Guinness World...

Dec 4, 2020 10:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Mystery surrounds US$7b outflow from Vanguard S&P 500 fund

[NEW YORK] A record outflow from one of Vanguard Group's biggest exchange-traded funds is stirring speculation over...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

Grab-Singtel digital bank to add 200 local staff by end-2021

Who will be Singapore's next digital banks?

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for