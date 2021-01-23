Sabana's manager wants to leave failed merger behind; will work on improving portfolio and performance

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE chief executive officer (CEO) of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Reit's manager Donald Han has made it clear that he wants to leave behind the failed merger with ESR-Reit and work on improving the real estate investment trust's (Reit) portfolio and performance.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes