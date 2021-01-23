You are here

Sabana's manager wants to leave failed merger behind; will work on improving portfolio and performance

Sat, Jan 23, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Sabana Reit CEO Donald Han said the manager is trying to incorporate into its strategy the feedback it has received during the merger process. For instance, it is considering if it should remove its syariah compliance.
PHOTO: SABANA

Singapore

THE chief executive officer (CEO) of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Reit's manager Donald Han has made it clear that he wants to leave behind the failed merger with ESR-Reit and work on improving the real estate investment trust's (Reit) portfolio and performance.

