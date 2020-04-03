You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sakae Holdings to hold EGM through live webcast

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 6:55 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg

SHAREHOLDERS of sushi restaurant operator Sakae Holdings can watch its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) through a live webcast on April 20, due to restrictions that limit crowd sizes and hence the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The food and beverage (F&B) player on Friday said it will restrict in-person attendance at its EGM to two pre-selected shareholders, in order to ensure compliance with the minimum quorum requirement under its Constitution.

Those who wish to follow the proceedings on their mobile phones, tablets or computers will have to pre-register their interest through a link on their corporate website by 3pm on April 18, to allow the company to verify their status as a shareholder, said Sakae Holdings in a bourse filing.

Shareholders can refer to Sakae’s website for updates on the EGM. 

Following the verification, authenticated shareholders will receive an e-mail by April 19 containing an access link, which they can click on to access the webcast of the EGM proceedings. 

SEE ALSO

Tee International to hold EGM through live webcast

Shareholders will not be able to vote through the live webcast, but those who wish to vote on the resolutions must submit proxy forms in advance and appoint the Chairman of the EGM  to cast votes on their behalf. All votes in the EGM will be taken on a poll, the company said.

"Shareholders are reminded not to congregate to watch the live webcast and to ensure that safe-distancing measures are practiced and the regulations and all government advisories are adhered to,” said Sake Holdings.

Units of Sakae Holdings, which is under the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) watchlist, closed flat at 5 Singapore cents on Friday before the announcement was made.

Companies & Markets

OCBC, Great Eastern defer AGM

Sunseap deep cleans office after employee is diagnosed with Covid-19

DBS unveils additional liquidity relief measures for SMEs, individuals

CNMC Goldmine reports surge in industrial metals at Malaysia gold field

Hong Kong-listed Kingboard makes third privatisation bid for Elec & Eltek at HK$18 per share

Singtel eyes sale of A$2b Australia tower portfolio: report

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 06:53 PM
Transport

Air France-KLM in talks on multibillion euro state-backed loan package

[PARIS] Air France-KLM is in talks with banks to receive billions of euros in loans guaranteed by the French and...

Apr 3, 2020 06:37 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC, Great Eastern defer AGM

WITH Singapore on Friday announcing further movement restrictions within the country due to the virus outbreak, OCBC...

Apr 3, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Apr 3, 2020 06:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ producers debating possible oil cuts of 10 million barrels per day: source

[LONDON] The Opec+ crude oil exporter group is debating cutting global supply by 10 million barrels per day, an Opec...

Apr 3, 2020 06:25 PM
Banking & Finance

China slashes reserve requirements for small banks to support virus-hit economy

[BEIJING] China's central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that mid-sized and small banks must...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.