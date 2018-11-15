You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sakae Q1 earnings fall 63.6% to S$75,000

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 7:42 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

SAKAE Holdings' earnings for the first quarter fell 63.6 per cent year-on-year to S$75,000 from S$206,000 as streamlined operations led to lower revenue, the operator of conveyor belt sushi restaurants announced on Wednesday. 

This translated to earnings per share (EPS) of 0.05 Singapore cent for the three months ended September, a third of the EPS of 0.15 Singapore cent for the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue was 36.6 per cent lower at S$10.4 million, compared to S$16.4 million a year ago.

The group had negative operating cash flow of S$1.3 million in the first quarter but it said that it would be cautious in ensuring continuous growth in operations and in managing its operating costs effectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On its sugar trade business that turned sour, Sakae repeated its statement that investigations are still on-going and it will provide updates as and when it is appropriate to do so. The company announced in September that its auditors had questioned the validity of certain commodity trade transactions. Sakae has since filed a police report.

Due to intense competition within the food and beverage (F&B) industry, in addition to acute labour shortages, the group expects operating conditions to be challenging as food, labour, rental and utilities costs continue to rise in the foreseeable next 12 months.

The counter was last traded on Nov 2 at 15 Singapore cents.

Companies & Markets

LTC Corp voluntary delisting resolution derailed by adjournment

Private exchanges a good way for startups to rehearse for IPO

ST Engg to raise debt for US$630m MRAS takeover

SingHaiyi cancels bulk sale involving 34 condo units in California

Corporate digest

Are legacy businesses a dead weight on telcos?

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

2018-11-12T041019Z_1678418836_RC1E4F897C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-RESULTS.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's transformation plan bearing fruit despite fuel-related cost pressures

Most Read

1 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
2 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 DBS makes senior management changes
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

IMG_8680.JPG
Nov 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Private exchanges a good way for startups to rehearse for IPO

BT_20181115_JLMODI_3617925.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech sets path to financial inclusion: Modi

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening