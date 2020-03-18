Sakae receives letter of claim from ex-employee for S$699,724

SAKAE Holdings has received a letter of claim for S$699,724 in relation to an alleged profit-sharing agreement and alleged outstanding leave encashment of a former employee, the mainboard-listed firm said on Tuesday.

The letter was received on March 13 and sent by lawyers acting on behalf of Gladys Lim Cheng Leng, who was the managing director of Nouvelle Events & Catering, a brand owned by Sakae.

Ms Lim, 43, resigned on Dec 31, 2019, and the outstanding leave encashment is due to her upon her resignation, the letter claims.

Sakae announced her resignation on Jan 2, but said it could not "obtain Ms Lim's confirmation on the contents of this announcement".

She had been the managing director of Nouvelle since 2001, and had overseen the events brand and the restaurant operations of the Sakae group.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Sakae has instructed its lawyers on the matter and will update shareholders in accordance with the Singapore Exchange's listing rules, the company said.

Sakae shares were unchanged at S$0.06 as at 10.02am on Wednesday.