You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
Key data for company's strong sales in China difficult to work out or verify, say analysts
Singapore
BEST World International shares have soared 171 per cent over the past 12 months, driven by strong growth in China, where the group derives 66 per cent of total revenue from sales of the DR's Secret line of premium skincare products.
However, it is challenging to figure
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg