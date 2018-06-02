You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Samsonite CEO makes hasty exit after short-seller attack; shares surge

Sat, Jun 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180602_JHSAM2_3458976.jpg
Samsonite, now valued at around US$4.9 billion, said last month that net profit surged 19 per cent and revenue jumped 21 per cent in the first quarter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Shanghai

SAMSONITE International SA said CEO Ramesh Tainwala had stepped down, leaving less than a week after a short-seller attacked accounting practices that involved entities owned by his family and accused him of resume padding.

The world's largest luggage maker said Mr Tainwala had resigned for personal reasons but its board took seriously the allegations about his academic credentials and his departure was "in the best interests of the company and its shareholders".

Samsonite also issued a nine-page response to other allegations made by newly launched short-seller Blue Orca, repeating its stance that the report was one-sided and misleading. It added that its auditor KPMG had not withdrawn its audit opinions, nor had it indicated that it would do so.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts praised the swift action but it remains to be seen if Samsonite has done enough to resolve the issue. Its shares surged 12 per cent on Friday but are still down more than 10 per cent since the attack.

"While the company is viewed as having made the right move with the management reshuffle, it could lead to some uncertainty," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

He added that Mr Tainwala's departure may suggest to investors that some allegations were true and the share rally could be short-lived.

Mr Tainwala did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. He said last week that the firm maintained a "very high standard" of accounting and that "every allegation ... is mischievous and false".

Blue Orca, which was launched last month by Texas-based short-seller Soren Aandahl, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chief financial officer Kyle Gendreau, 49, will take the helm with immediate effect. He has been Samsonite's CFO since early 2009. Before joining the company he worked in various financial roles at firms including venture capital-backed startup Zoots and catalogue retailer Specialty Catalog Corporation.

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Samsonite is one of the few major foreign stocks listed in Hong Kong, alongside Prada and cosmetics firm L'Occitane International.

It acquired the Tumi brand in 2016.

The firm, now valued at around US$4.9 billion, said last month that net profit surged 19 per cent and revenue jumped 21 per cent in the first quarter, led by robust sales of its Tumi brand products.

Prior to the Blue Orca report, the average recommendation from 14 analysts on the shares was a "buy", Thomson Reuters data showed. Its shares hit a record high of HK$38.60 (S$6.58) in April amid expectations of further improvement in the luxury retail sector. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180602_KRFUND2_3459080.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Real Estate

Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss

BT_20180602_VICUBE2_3458796.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Cubicle Files
Opinion

Bend the rules, so that workers don't break

BT_20180602_PG1_COVER_3458354.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Brunch

The Grab effect

Most Read

1 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
2 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
3 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
4 Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis
5 Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180602_NSCAPITA2_3459021.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31

Jun 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Flexi-work arrangements - good idea hurt by mindsets and stigma

BT_20180602_LLPENNY2RFH8_3458996.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial

Jun 2, 2018
Transport

S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening