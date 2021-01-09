You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
TECH DEMAND

Samsung Electronics shares surge to new high on strong memory market outlook

It posted a 26 per cent increase in operating income to nine trillion won for the three months ended December 2020
Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210109_SAMSUNG9_4399604.jpg
Samsung plans to unveil its next flagship series, the Galaxy S21, earlier than its usual annual schedule with a Jan 14 online event.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Seoul

SAMSUNG Electronics shares rose 7.1 per cent to a record high in Seoul on Friday amid signs of a rebound in the memory-chip market and off the back of a surge in earnings.

South Korea's biggest company posted a 26 per cent increase in operating income to nine trillion won (S$11 billion) for the three months ended December in preliminary results.

That compares with a 9.52 trillion won average of analyst forecasts.

Sales for the quarter were 61 trillion won.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The company didn't provide net income or break out divisional performance, which it will report later this month when it releases final results.

Hours earlier, fellow memory chipmaker Micron Technology issued a bullish forecast, predicting that the need for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) will likely exceed supply this quarter.

The tightness of supply in DRAM is already driving up prices, according to chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra.

His company and Samsung are two of the largest players in a resurgent market that's set to expand through increased usage in the automotive sector and more advanced, resource-intensive applications like artificial intelligence.

"We believe memory pricing recovery will take place not only for DRAM but also for NAND" this year, Citi analysts wrote in response to Samsung's results, citing limited supply growth, low inventories and tight capacity.

Galaxy smartphone sales were weaker over the past quarter as Apple released its first 5G-compatible iPhones and Chinese rivals launched aggressive campaigns to secure the market share vacated by Huawei Technologies's sanction-stricken consumer business.

Samsung shipped 41 million 5G devices in the past year, according to Strategy Analytics estimates, lagging behind Apple's 52 million and Huawei's 80 million sold largely at home in China.

The Suwon-based company plans to unveil its next flagship series, the Galaxy S21, earlier than its usual annual schedule with a Jan 14 online event.

Competitors such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are aggressively positioning themselves to fill the void expected to be left by Huawei in international markets.

Memory chip prices fell in the fourth quarter owing to a slowdown in server demand, while a stronger South Korean won during the period also eroded Samsung's earnings. "Samsung's OP was affected by the currency issue and costs for a new fab," said an analyst at Samsung Securities.

"The strong earnings and outlook of Micron indicates Samsung's earnings might have not been too bad. The chip market is on track to recover." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

OCBC first Singapore bank to get woman CEO; Helen Wong to take over from Samuel Tsien

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine as nationwide vaccination drive starts

Covid-19 vaccination may mean shorter quarantine if data shows it cuts risks

Sheldon Adelson of Las Vegas Sands, owner of Singapore's MBS, takes leave for cancer treatment

OUE C-Reit's Crowne Plaza Changi hotel to close for 2 weeks after two staff contract Covid-19

Sembcorp unit bags new solar power project in India

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 11:17 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks rise as market eyes stimulus after bad jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks added to records early Friday as markets undeterred by weak jobs data and disturbing...

Jan 8, 2021 11:10 PM
Transport

Boeing to pay US$2.5b to settle US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

[WASHINGTON] Boeing will pay more than US$2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the...

Jan 8, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

London declares 'major incident' with hospitals at risk of Covid deluge

[LONDON] London mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared a major incident, warning hospitals in the British capital could...

Jan 8, 2021 10:52 PM
Consumer

Britain approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use

[LONDON] Britain's medical regulator on Friday approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use, the health ministry said...

Jan 8, 2021 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Beware of SMS scams as Singapore begins vaccination drive: MOH

[SINGAPORE] As invitations by text messages roll out for some to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations, scammers are...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

British retail giant M&S logs sliding sales on virus

STI joins Asia rally, nears 3,000-level again

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for