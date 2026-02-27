Samudera Shipping’s H2 2025 profit down 30.2% at US$34.9 million; special dividend proposed

The decline in profit in the second half is attributed to the cost of services outpacing revenue growth

Samudera's board is proposing a special dividend of S$0.044 a share and a final dividend of S$0.0215 a share. PHOTO: SAMUDERA

[SINGAPORE] Samudera Shipping posted a 30.2 per cent drop in net profit to US$34.9 million for H2 FY2025, from US$50 million in the year before.

This came despite its revenue rising 3.6 per cent to US$320.2 million, based on the carrier’s regulatory filing released on Thursday (Feb 26).

The board proposed a special dividend of S$0.044 a share, and a final dividend of S$0.0215 a share, subject to shareholders’ approval at the annual general meeting in April.

For FY2025, net profit was up 8.3 per cent to US$76.7 million from US$70.8 million in FY2024.

Revenue for FY2025 rose 13.8 per cent to US$605.7 million from US$532 million.

Earnings per share for FY2025 stood at US$0.1426, up from US$0.1317 the previous year.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The decline in second-half profit occurred as cost of services outpaced revenue growth, rising 14.4 per cent to US$269.1 million. The group cited higher charter-hire costs for a larger container fleet, higher amortisation of docking costs, and increased maintenance for its gas carriers.

For the full year, container volume handled rose 7.9 per cent to 2.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs,) following the introduction of new services and additional calls.

The group expects uncertainties in the container shipping market to persist in 2026, amid evolving global trade patterns, geopolitical developments, and a complex supply-demand environment.

Container freight rates have come down from previous elevated levels and are expected to remain volatile with potential downward pressure from US trade tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

Shares of Samudera closed down 2.6 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.13 on Thursday.