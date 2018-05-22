Samurai 2K Aerosol expects 'significantly higher' profit, revenue for FY2018

CATALIST-LISTED Samurai 2K Aerosol announced on Tuesday evening it expects "significantly higher" revenue and profit for fiscal 2018 due to stronger demand for its aerosol paint products compared to last year.

Through enhanced marketing initiatives, "the company has built a strong foundation of end-user engagement and educated the consumers to enhance the aesthetic finishing of their two wheelers", it said.

Samurai 2K said this strategy has helped the group achieve stronger revenue, especially in the Indonesian market, as compared to FY2017.

Announcing its profit guidance, the company added it is still in the process of finalising its unaudited fiscal 2018 results, which will be released on or before May 30, 2018.

Samurai 2K's counter ended trading on Tuesday at S$1.47, up 2.08 per cent or S$0.03, before the announcement was made.