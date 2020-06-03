You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Samurai 2K Aerosol issues profit warning

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 7:05 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CATALIST-listed Samurai 2K Aerosol, a Malaysian maker of aerosol spray paints, said on Wednesday that it expects to report a lower revenueand net profit for the year ending March 31, 2020 (FY2020), compared to the prior year.

This is mainly due to a decrease in total sales volume due to lower demand from key markets, an increase in marketing and distribution expenses, and an unrealised foreign-exchange loss incurred due to depreciation of the Indonesian rupiah, it said.

The group is now finalising its financial results for FY2020. The company expects to unveil its financial results for FY2020 on or before July 30.

The counter fell five Singapore cents or 7.69 per cent to S$0.60 on Wednesday before the profit guidance was issued.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Kimly completes acquisitions of six food outlets for S$35.5m

Acra says it is inspecting KPMG's audit of Hyflux

Hyflux subsidiary's ex-HR manager charged with corruption

BreadTalk to delist from SGX on June 5

Broker's take: RHB upgrades Starhill Global Reit to 'buy' on attractive valuation among peers

China Everbright Water proposes 1.2b yuan first tranche notes issue

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 06:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Kimly completes acquisitions of six food outlets for S$35.5m

CATALIST-listed coffeeshop consolidator Kimly has completed the acquisitions of six food outlets first announced on...

Jun 3, 2020 06:54 PM
Government & Economy

Lam says Beijing will not back down on new security law

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the central government will not back down on plans for...

Jun 3, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 3, 2020 06:19 PM
Government & Economy

Flush with Petrobras settlement cash, Brazilian states step up deforestation fight

[BRASILIA] Brazilian states are bolstering the fight against destruction of the Amazon rainforest with millions of...

Jun 3, 2020 05:51 PM
Stocks

STI rises for third straight day on hopes of economic recovery

SINGAPORE shares extended gains on Wednesday, boosted by sustained optimism over the easing of lockdowns.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.