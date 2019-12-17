You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

San Teh to delist from SGX on Dec 19

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 11:49 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

PROPERTY firm San Teh said on Tuesday in a regulatory update that it will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange on Dec 19, 9am.

The move follows an offer by the Kao family and its concert parties for all shares of the firm at S$0.28 apiece in cash which closed on Nov 21, after the offeror acquired 95.38 per cent of the company's shares.

The compulsory acquisition is expected to be completed on Dec 18.

San Teh had applied on Nov 1 to delist from the Singapore bourse. It then requested for its shares to be suspended on Nov 22.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to dispose of 12 properties in Europe

Less than a fifth of Old Noble shareholders have completed steps to get new shares

SIIC Environment forms JV to invest in China environmental companies

A-HTrust suspends trading; books closure on Dec 18

Thai bourse aims to surpass Singapore's capitalisation by 2023

IPOs in Asia-Pacific resilient this year, but could slow down in 2020

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 11:35 AM
Banking & Finance

Allianz Real Estate hires ex-Keppel Capital exec as Asia-Pacific head of acquisitions

ALLIANZ Real Estate has appointed Danny Phuan, in a newly created role, as Asia-Pacific (APAC) head of acquisitions...

Dec 17, 2019 11:17 AM
Garage

Zilingo acquires software firm nCinga Innovations in US$15.5m deal

SINGAPORE-BASED fashion technology platform Zilingo on Tuesday said it has acquired software company nCinga...

Dec 17, 2019 11:15 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rally as China-US trade deal buoys sentiment

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rose on Tuesday following another record-breaking lead from Wall Street, with the China-US...

Dec 17, 2019 11:12 AM
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to dispose of 12 properties in Europe

CROMWELL European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) on Tuesday said it has entered into a master sale...

Dec 17, 2019 10:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Lynas fails to get Malaysian approval for higher processing limit, shares slide

[BENGALURU] Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corp said on Tuesday it was unsuccessful in securing approval from a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly