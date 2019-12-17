San Teh to delist from SGX on Dec 19

PROPERTY firm San Teh said on Tuesday in a regulatory update that it will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange on Dec 19, 9am.

The move follows an offer by the Kao family and its concert parties for all shares of the firm at S$0.28 apiece in cash which closed on Nov 21, after the offeror acquired 95.38 per cent of the company's shares.

The compulsory acquisition is expected to be completed on Dec 18.

San Teh had applied on Nov 1 to delist from the Singapore bourse. It then requested for its shares to be suspended on Nov 22.