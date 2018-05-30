You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

San Teh's subsidiary ordered by Yunnan court to pay 11.3m yuan to contractor

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 9:56 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SAN Teh announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Dali San Teh Xing Real Estate has been ordered by the Yunnan court to pay approximately 11.3 million yuan (S$2.3 million) to its main contractor for the return of security deposit of eight million yuan and compensation for work stoppage damages of approximately 4.4 million yuan.

The above sum was offset by progress payment overbilled by the contractor of approximately 1.1 million yuan.

The subsidiary was also ordered to pay interest on the security deposit of eight million yuan calculated based on the People's Bank of China borrowing rate for the period from Sep 11, 2014 up to the payment date, and for the contractor to return the construction site.

The above judgement is expected to have a negative impact of approximately 4.7 million yuan on the group's income statement for the second quarter of the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 arising from the provision for litigation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The subsidiary is planning to appeal the ruling.

Companies & Markets

Old Chang Kee back in the black, posts net profit of S$1.4m for Q4

KSH Holdings FY profit falls 28% to S$29.5m

Courts Asia in the red for Q4; full-year profit dives 66%

Yangzijiang buys back 5m shares, readies cash for more share buybacks

27 Moulmein Rise sold to Roxy-Pacific Holdings associated company

Accrelist posts FY2018 profit of S$180,000, reversing previous year's loss of S$8.3m

Editor's Choice

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
5 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz_japan_300518.jpg
May 30, 2018
Stocks

Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis

nz_japan_300518.jpg
May 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Wages of workers up 3.2% in 2017, after factoring in inflation: MOM survey

GM1.jpg
May 30, 2018
Real Estate

Gilstead Mansion owners launch en bloc tender, seek at least S$68m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening