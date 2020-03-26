You are here

Santak extends closure of Johor factory

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 7:35 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

CATALIST-LISTED Santak Holdings has extended the closure of its Johor factory from March 1 to March 14 in accordance with the Malaysian government's movement control order, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

As a result, the closure is expected to "impact the production" of precision machined parts manufactured there. In addition,  Malaysian employees working at the group's Singapore factory have been unable to commute daily to work as a result of the movement control order.

The group is hence expecting a "negative impact" on its financial performance, as well as its earnings per share and netasset value per share for the current financial year ending June 30, 2020. It added that it was currently unable to ascertain the extent of the impact. 

Santak shares closed flat at 8.5 Singapore cents on Thursday.

