You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sapphire Corp responds to SGX RegCo queries on full-year financial results

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 9:54 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SAPPHIRE Corporation on Tuesday maintained that its methodologies used to determine the value of the impairment of its trade receivables in its full-year financial results are "reasonable" as they were reviewed by external auditors.

The integrated provider of railway infrastructure and mining specialist services was responding to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on its full-year financial results after trading hours.

The company said that the higher impairment losses on doubtful receivables and contract assets were due to the receipt of termination letters for the group's two projects in Sri Lanka after the year ended Dec 31, 2018 and the adoption of SFRS(I) 9, where the group recorded a forward-looking expected credit loss on all trade and other receivables and contract assets.

In addition, it said that the reversal of revenue due to the modification of a build-and-transfer project referred to a contract that was completed in previous years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The work performed had been recorded as contract assets pending for final audit and certification by the customer before receipt of payment. The reversal was due to a lower amount being certified by the customer and the amount reversed was based on final audit and certification," Sapphire said.

As for the reason for the unwinding of discount for long-term receivables, the company said that the amount was due from a former subsidiary company which had been discounted for the time value of money as the receivable was not expected to be received within the next 12 months in FY2017.

The group recorded a loss on discount on long-term receivables in FY2017 and recorded the unwinding of discount for long-term receivables in FY2018.

Companies & Markets

Metro Holdings to issue S$165m worth of 4.3 per cent notes due 2024

ST Engineering bags first seaport AGV contract

High Court grants 2-month moratorium on NK Ingredients: Soilbuild Reit manager

Sinarmas Land enters into JV for total investment of 222.34m yuan

Uni-Asia plans placement of up to 5.42m shares at S$1.08 each

Sias, SID jointly produce guide on best practices for shareholder meetings

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_factories_260319_90.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factories post modest 0.7% growth in February

doc74n950e1ao4jwsirm18_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_HYFLUX_260319_75.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Yi Fang Tower.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening