You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sapphire Corp unit scores PPP project in China

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 6:20 PM
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED infrastructure design and construction group Sapphire Corporation said on Monday that its subsidiary, Ranken Railway Construction Group Co Ltd, and its consortium partners, have secured a public-private-partnership (PPP) project in Chengdu, China.

It will involve working with the Urban and Rural Coordination Work Bureau of Chengdu Wuhou District in the investment and financing, design, build, operate and transfer works for the first phase of the Wuhou District Liveable River Bank project in Chengdu, expected to last some 15 years.

Sapphire Corporation said that the consortium's involvement will include the design, building, financing and management of ecological restoration, flood control measures and building infrastructures along an 18.68 km long embankment along the Jiang An River, one of the key waterways in Chengdu. The project is part of a broader urban renewal effort to create a greener living environment in the Wuhou District.

The cost of the PPP project has been estimated at 1.4 billion yuan (S$0.3 billion); 20 per cent of the cost will be funded by the consortium partners, with the rest funded by project financing from financial institutions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ranken will invest in a 25 per cent equity stake in the project company to be set up by the consortium, with an initial cash investment of 7.5 million yuan, to be funded through Ranken’s internal resources.

Revenue from this PPP project is expected to be derived from government subsidies and the operational/management rights of the building infrastructures along the river bank for a 13-year period. The consortium partners are looking to develop new recreational amenities, and F&B (food and beverage) retail and lifestyle concepts, for longer-term recurring revenue.

Sapphire Corporation CEO Wang Heng said: “This PPP project is different from the water treatment infrastructure projects previously undertaken by us as it provides the group a learning ground to gain new insights and expertise in the integrated water improvement and environmental management component of this PPP project.

"Apart from the potential of revenue contribution from the PPP project, the group is directly involved in the entire spectrum of the PPP project, thereby accumulating new valuable knowledge and operating experience in the PPP industry; and it will be very useful in expanding our presence in the PPP industry.”

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

Nov 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

New licensing moves for payment firms to be made law

Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP growth seen losing momentum, trade war dims outlook: poll

AK_Ascott_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascott to manage builder Ciputra's serviced residences in Indonesia, China over next 5 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening