You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sarine Technologies posts US$1.4m net loss for Q1

Sun, May 12, 2019 - 10:47 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

DIAMOND technologies firm Sarine Technologies on Sunday reported a net loss of US$1.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a net profit of US$3.1 million a year ago.

The mainboard-listed company attributed the performance to reduced manufacturing activities in Q1 2019, as midstream customers experienced working capital issues due to Indian banks tightening credit policies and calling for some of the already extended credit to be returned by the Indian fiscal year's end of March 31.

The advent of lab-grown diamonds in the market and the ongoing US-China trade dispute also drove adverse sentiments in the industry's midstream.

Group revenue declined 34 per cent to US$10.9 million due to lower capital equipment sales and reduced recurring income from inclusion mapping services.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Loss per share was 0.04 US cents, compared with earnings per share of 0.88 US cents in the first quarter of the previous year. No dividend was declared for the period under review.

Sarine Tech shares closed at S$0.345 on Friday, down 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.43 per cent.

Companies & Markets

UAE's Utico submits binding offer to invest in Hyflux

UAE's Utico submits binding offer to invest in Hyflux

Keppel O&M snags Danish offshore wind contracts worth over S$150m

Swee Hong expects net loss for Q3

Bodum sues Starbucks for product disparagement over French press recall

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190511_JLBANKS11_3778618.jpg
May 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks

lwx_hyflux_110519_3.jpg
May 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

lwx_uber lyft_110519_5.jpg
May 11, 2019
Transport

Uber, Lyft IPOs could bring healthy dose of reality to South-east Asian tech valuations

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT20190511-BTT-001-00-2.jpg
May 11, 2019
Brunch

Wedding bells or death knells?

BT_20190511_JLBANKS11_3778618.jpg
May 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks

BT_20190511_TARIFFS11T9JS_3778639.jpg
May 11, 2019
Government & Economy

US hikes tariffs on China goods; Beijing says it will retaliate

lwx_hyflux_110519_3.jpg
May 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening