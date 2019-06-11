Sarine Tech's partner programme traces diamond supply-chain online

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sarine Technologies has launched a Sarine Diamond Journey Official Partners' programme which allows retailers to source from a certified group of suppliers and trace a diamond's journey in the supply chain online.

The programme is based on verifiable imagery and information rather than declarative statements, and will have an initial group of 15 approved supplier partners.

Suppliers in the programme will have the required manufacturing processes to generate a continuous supply of approved diamonds, said the diamond technologies firm.

Each diamond will have a provenance report available online in the cloud. The report includes an interactive documentary which shows the diamond in its rough form to the finished product, said the group.

The report helps to boost the authenticity of the information generated by Sarine's technological solution, with a 3D-printed model of the rough diamond also available, Sarine added.

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, expects the programme to grow significantly in the long term.

"The creation of a significant supply chain of Sarine Diamond Journey ready diamonds will enable retailers to utilise our reports as an integral part of the in-store or online sales experience," he said.

Sarine's shares closed down 1.56 per cent or S$0.005 at S$0.315 on Monday.